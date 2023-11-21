The Football Association Of Wales Supports White Ribbon Day

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Football Association of Wales is showing their support to ending men's violence against women and girls by dedicating the Wales v Türkiye match on 21st November to White Ribbon Day.

The Football Association of Wales has dedicated the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier between Wales and Türkiye this evening, 21st November, to ending men's violence against women and girls.

This support of White Ribbon Day, the internationally recognised day where men show their year-long commitment to ending violence against women and girls, represents an important cultural shift happening in football.

By displaying the White Ribbon message to stop violence before it starts, the Football of Association of Wales hopes to challenge the sexist and misogynistic attitudes that have plagued professional sport and made it hostile to female supporters.

The FAW, it's Wales Staff and Players will show their support for White Ribbon ahead of and during the match, whilst fans will be encouraged to make the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men's violence against women.

White Ribbon UK is the leading charity engaging men and boys to stop violence before it starts through personal reflection and allyship with women and girls. This White Ribbon Day, they are asking individuals, especially men, to #ChangeTheStory for women and girls so that they may live their lives free from the fear of violence.

The campaign highlights the importance of consistent action by men to challenge pervasive attitudes and behaviours that lead to violence, including extreme instances of violence towards women and girls.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK shared,“It is so important that the Football Association of Wales, a governing body, is leading the way by showing that football is a game for all to enjoy and encouraging fans, players and clubs to show their allyship with women. There is so much positive that can come from sport, we hope that men get behind supporting White Ribbon Day and change the story for women to live their lives free from the fear of violence.”

Football Association of Wales CEO, Noel Mooney said,“Football is a game for all, and it is important that we utilise the platform of our game to support the important White Ribbon message to never use, excuse or remain silent about men's violence against women.

“We are proud of the work of our players and those across the Welsh Football Family who are highlighting the importance of empowering men to safely identify and call out behaviours that could lead to violence against women and girls.

“The FAW will also utilise the White Ribbon dedicated match to signpost fans to the Welsh Government's Live Fear Free helpline, a free 24/7 service for anyone who has been impacted by violence or abuse.”

To show your support of White Ribbon Day, White Ribbon UK encourage members of the public to wear a White Ribbon and make the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men's violence against women.

About White Ribbon UK: White Ribbon is the UK's leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls. White Ribbon Day, 25th November, is observed globally. The White Ribbon is the internationally recognised symbol of ending violence against women.

