Kazakhstan Talks Projects To Expand Capacity Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. A twofold
increase in the volume of cargo transportation along the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor) was noted at the end of 2022, said the Minister of
Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev during a press conference,
Trend reports.
As the minister noted, to further increase transportation
volumes, a roadmap for eliminating bottlenecks until 2027 was
signed, which provides for measures to improve infrastructure,
expand port and terminal capacities, increase rolling stock,
etc.
In particular, on the Kazakhstan section of the route, work is
already underway on the construction of second tracks on the
Dostyk-Moyynty railway section, the bypass railway line of Almaty
station, and new railway lines Darbaza-Maktaaral and Bakhty-Ayagoz.
Construction of a multifunctional sea terminal in Sarzha has begun,
and it is planned to create a container hub and expand the domestic
merchant fleet.
The minister pointed out that, as a result, by 2027 it is
planned to increase the throughput capacity of TITR from 6 to 10
million tons per year and reduce delivery times to 14-18 days, of
which within the territory of Kazakhstan, to 5 days.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
