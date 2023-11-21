Jordan, Qatar Stress Delivering Humanitarian Aid Urgently, Sustainably To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh welcomed on Tuesday Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater for discussions on bilateral ties, cooperation, and regional matters, including the delivery of aid to Palestinians.During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the longstanding relations fostered under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, underscoring the commitment to fortifying these relations to advance mutual interests.Khasawneh and Al-Khater also highlighted that the relationship between the two nations is currently at its peak, with both countries actively working to enhance cooperation across various domains.Commending the level of coordination and joint efforts, particularly in the timely and sustainable provision of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Khasawneh expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation due to ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians.In addressing this issue, Khasawneh conveyed the shared stance of Jordan and Qatar against the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. Both countries have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, urgent and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political solution based on the two-state solution according to international resolutions. The envisioned solution includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty, based on the borders of June 4, 1967, and East Jerusalem as its capital. This, according to Khasawneh, is the only viable approach to ending the cycle of violence and conflict.The Prime Minister acknowledged the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, with the support of Crown Prince Al Hussein, in aiding Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. These efforts encompass the establishment of field hospitals, aid plane dispatches, airdrop operations, and the provision of essential supplies such as 40,000 tons of wheat, 15,000 tons of grain, and medicine.Khasawneh emphasized that these humanitarian initiatives will persist alongside political and diplomatic endeavors aimed at halting the aggression, safeguarding civilians, and ensuring the continued delivery of aid.Reiterating Jordan's firm rejection of any actions leading to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, which the Kingdom considers a declaration of war, Khasawneh said they would be a material breach of the peace agreement between Jordan and Israel.The Prime Minister commended Qatar's role and efforts in facilitating humanitarian truces to guarantee aid delivery and the exchange of prisoners, ultimately paving the way for a ceasefire.For her part, Al-Khater praised Jordan's positions and multifaceted efforts in addressing the Gaza aggression and the broader Palestinian issue.She affirmed Qatar's solidarity with Jordan in rejecting forced displacement of Palestinians, opposing alterations to the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, and supporting the steadfastness of Palestinians on their land.Al-Khater acknowledged the effective coordination and cooperation between the two nations in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, expressing Qatar's desire to enhance bilateral cooperation with Jordan in economic and trade domains for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.