Tense Situation As SLPP 'Thugs' Surround Sajith In Parliament

A group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs behaved like thugs in Parliament today by crossing the floor and verbally abusing Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa while he was speaking on the court ruling finding the Rajapaksa brothers guilty of causing the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Premadasa raised a question under Standing Orders 27 (2) on the court ruling issued against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He asked why the Rajapaksas continue to enjoy perks provided by the Government despite the court ruling.

While Premadasa was speaking, a number of SLPP MPs, including Sanath Nishantha, crossed the floor and began to verbally abuse the Opposition Leader.

MP Sanath Nishantha was also seen grabbing the mic from the Opposition Leader and making comments against Premadasa's family.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya MPs then came to the support of Premadasa and protected him.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena then suspended sittings for 10 minutes as the situation got tensed.

When sittings resumed, the Speaker allowed Premadasa to continue to raise his question under Standing Orders 27 (2).

The Opposition Leader told the Speaker that MP Sanath Nishantha stole his file with the question he was raising.

He called on the Speaker to take stern action against the SLPP MPs who disrupted Parliament proceedings.

Premadasa also called for stern action to be taken against the Rajapaksas and others found guilty of economic crimes by the court.

The Speaker said that the situation got out of control when opposition MP Nalin Bandara began taking video clips of the SLPP MPs while Premadasa was speaking.

He ordered that MPs will not be allowed to take video clips of Parliament sittings in future. (Colombo Gazette)