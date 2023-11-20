FTSE Global Equity Index Quarterly Review Shows No Changes To Qatari Stocks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series quarterly review revealed no changes to Qatari stocks.

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) said in a statement that the results of FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series quarterly review, published on November 17, 2023, will be effective on December 14, 2023 after the close for the Qatari

market. The changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business on Dec. 1, 2023.

Effective December 4, 2023, the index review changes will be considered final.

The quarterly review did not include the additions, deletions, or reclassifications of any company.