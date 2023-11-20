Russia Puts Ukrainian Singer Jamala On Wanted List

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Interior Ministry has placed Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar singer Jamala (Susana Jamaladinova) on the wanted list.

That's according to the Crimea project, Ukrinform reports.

The Crimean Tatar performer was declared wanted in mid-October 2023 on charges of spreading "fakes" about the Russian army.

This is not the first time that Moscow has persecuted the singer. In April 2022, Jamala was included in the list of Ukrainian artists banned from entering the Russian Federation for 50 years.