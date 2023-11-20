Ukraine's Presidential Couple Greet Biden On His Birthday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska have congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden on his birthday and wished him victory in a common struggle against aggression.

The head of state posted the greeting on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"Olena Zelenska and I are wishing U.S. President Joe Biden a very happy birthday. We, like all Ukrainians, are grateful to the United States for leading the way in defending freedom and life in these trying times. There is one thing Ukrainians wish each other every symbolic day nowadays: victory. So today, we wish President Biden what is so needed for freedom: victory in our common struggle against aggression and terror," Zelensky wrote.

Biden turned 81 on November 20.