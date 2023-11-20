Nutanix Hybrid Multicloud Platform Recognized As A Leader

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Receives Among the Highest Scores in Current Offering Category and Highest in Strategy Category.

DUBAI, UAE– Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q3 2023, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluated 11 HCI vendors on Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy, and Nutanix was positioned as a leader with the highest possible scores in the vision and innovation criteria. Nutanix also received the highest scores in the storage and data, and support and experience criteria. Nutanix believes these results show the company's strength in helping organizations build a hybrid multicloud platform to run all apps and data anywhere – whether in the datacenter, in public cloud or at the edge.

“Most organizations are grappling with the messy, accidental multicloud reality of managing applications and data across multiple clouds and on-premises, resulting in operational complexity, increased costs and security risks,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP, Product Management at Nutanix.“Nutanix addresses these challenges with one platform to run applications and data anywhere. To us, this report underscores our leadership in this market and recognizes our strong offering and vision to help customers simplify their hybrid multicloud environments.”

The Forrester Wave report ranked Nutanix as a leader and states,“Nutanix is known for simplifying infrastructure complexity and is applying that philosophy to hybrid cloud infrastructure as well.” It also notes,“The Nutanix vision focuses on building a hybrid and multicloud platform for business applications, easing adoption of cloud-native architecture.” Additionally, the report notes,“Nutanix puts customers at the heart of its innovation strategy, using its strong community ties to source new features for its roadmap.”

This news comes on the heels of continued strong innovation and momentum from Nutanix, including:



The launch of Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box to simplify adoption of generative AI among enterprises. This full-stack software-defined AI-ready platform allows customers to easily procure AI-ready infrastructure to fine-tune and run generative pre-trained transformers (GPT), including LLMs at the edge or in their datacenter, while maintaining control of the data.

The global strategic partnership with Cisco® to accelerate hybrid multicloud deployments by offering the industry's most complete hyperconverged solution for IT modernization and business transformation. Cisco Compute Hyperconverged with Nutanix delivers best-in-class cloud operations, unparalleled flexibility, and industry-leading customer support and resiliency.

Strengthened cyber resilience with accelerated ransomware detection and recovery with new features in Nutanix Data LensTM and Nutanix Unified StorageTM. These new capabilities enable organizations to detect a threat, defend from further damage and begin a 1-click recovery process within 20 minutes of exposure. The features build on the strength of Nutanix Cloud Platform to protect and secure customers' most sensitive data across clouds.

Expanded product capabilities delivered with the AOS 6.7 release. This release expands the hybrid multicloud featureset while enhancing existing capabilities. It includes new enterprise virtualization features, denser storage configurations with greater storage performance, greater resiliency for deployments in the public cloud, and enhanced hybrid multicloud management. Strong customer momentum including Micron Technology, which selected Nutanix Cloud Platform for its manufacturing facilities globally, and the Department for Work and Pensions, the UK's largest central government organization which standardized on Nutanix for their hybrid cloud environment.

About Nutanix:

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media @nutanix.