Syrskyi Says Ukrainian Forces Repelled All Attacks In Kupiansk, Bakhmut Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kupiansk and Bakhmut sectors, carrying out assault operations south of Bakhmut.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's eastern grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in many sectors of the front. On the Kupiansk axis, the Russians carried out assaults near Synkivka, east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. Our soldiers repelled the attacks. On the Bakhmut axis, the Russians tried to attack outside Klishchiivka and Andriivka. All attacks were repelled," Syrskyi said.

According to him, Ukrainian forces continued their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.