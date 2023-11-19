Samantha Notes Biden Values Relationship With Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Biden administration greatly values its partnership with Sri Lanka, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power told President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

She expressed these views at a meeting with the Sri Lankan President in the Maldives, Power said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Power said she had a good discussion with the President while in the Maldives for the inauguration of new Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

The USAID Administrator said that she heard about Sri Lanka's economic recovery and stressed on the importance of political reforms.

She said the recent $550M+ investment in Sri Lanka's port infrastructure by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation shows the Biden Administration greatly values its partnership with Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)