Madhya Pradesh Makes Its Mark At WTM London 2023

Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the "Heart of Incredible India," is a land of unparalleled beauty and historical significance. It is home to numerous national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, including the renowned Bandhavgarh and Kanha Tiger Reserves, making it a prime destination for wildlife enthusiasts. The state's rich cultural heritage is reflected in the historic city of Gwalior, the magnificent temples of Khajuraho, and the UNESCO-listed heritage sites of Sanchi.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism's proactive participation at the World Travel Mart London from the 6th to the 8th of November included a bespoke stall which showcased the State's rich heritage and culture, promoting Gond Art, an extraordinary art form, and Madhya Pradesh's unspoilt jungles and wildlife. Madhya Pradesh Tourism also initiated effective B2B, influencer, and collaboration outreach at this global milestone event. Co-exhibitors who participated included MPSTDC, Travel India Tourism Pvt. Ltd., Flywings Universal Travels, Pals Hotel & Marketing Solutions, Consortium Resorts & Inn Pvt. Ltd., Quality India Tours, and Immerse India Tours Pvt. Ltd.

In addition to the vibrant display, Madhya Pradesh Tourism engaged in impactful B2B meetings between stakeholders from the state and the UK travel trade. These meetings served as a platform to foster collaboration and explore opportunities for responsible tourism initiatives.

The highlight of Madhya Pradesh Tourism's presence at the event was its participation in a panel discussion chaired by Mr. Harold Goodwin, a renowned Professor of Responsible Tourism Management. The discussion delved into the state's commitment to responsible tourism, with a focus on initiatives such as homestays, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to experience rural life firsthand. Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, actively participated in the discussion.

The stall featured virtual reality experiences that transported visitors to the enchanting landscapes of Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a designated selfie point allowed visitors to capture moments against various Madhya Pradesh backgrounds, enhancing their connection with the state. The World Travel Mart London 2023 underscores the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's commitment to positioning the state as the foremost choice for an offbeat destination, setting benchmarks in Indian tourism through impactful responsible tourism practices.