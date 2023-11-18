Two Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 a.m., November 18, 2023, one Russian warship was remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, two Russian warships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, including one Kalibr-type cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

A reminder that, according to Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia's naval fleet suffered significant losses, as a total of 15 ships were destroyed and 12 damaged.