CSIX (Carbon Browser) , A Utility Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list CSIX (Carbon Browser) on 17th November 2023, at 13:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the CSIX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 17th November 2023, at 13:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is Carbon?

Carbon is a free and open-source web browser developed by Carbon X Labs based on a custom fork of the Chromium web browser and its powerful Blink engine. Carbon is a privacy-focused browser, which automatically blocks online ads and website trackers by default.

Carbon currently exists as a web 2.0 browser available on the Google Play Store, launched in 2016, with over 5M+ downloads, 25k-30k DAU, and over 200K active installations across 5 main GEOs: USA, UK, Germany, India, and Turkey. However, we're now working on the next version of Carbon which will be a fully immersive Web 3.0 browser that supports the growing needs of the Web 3.0 generation.

Carbon solves the privacy issue with its in-built VPN, dVPN, and firewall as well option to connect via 3rd party privacy networks including ToR which will come as standard to all users at no extra cost. Our premium offering, Carbon Pro, will require a 6 or 12-month subscription using our utility token, CSIX, and will offer an enhanced version of our VPN, dVPN, and firewall with 24/7 support. Both versions of the Carbon browser VPN and firewall encrypt and protect users online and secure their connection. Carbon will also feature access to the decentralized dark web via our in-built multi-privacy network options including VPN, dVPN, ToR e2ee feature, and 3rd party networks.

Partnerships

Carbon has partnered with Eyeo and is built on a custom fork of the Eyeo AdBlock chromium SDK. Eyeo is the world leader in AdBlock and ad filtering technology and supports the acceptable ads program. Eyeo's Adblock is building a more sustainable value exchange between advertisers, publishers, and online users. Their Acceptable Ads program now reaches 250 million monthly active users (MAU) worldwide, representing further success in its mission. This is served as an inferior/Filtering Solution.

It is an important solution for Carbon as the advertising economy is what drives the internet. Carbon's partnership with Eyeo is how they provide a superior adblock and filtering experience all while supporting and growing the internet.

This partner is the precursor to Carbon's own Self-serve Ad Marketplace, known as the Carbon AdX Marketplace.

AdX Marketplace

The ad-filtering technology helps publisher untap new revenue streams, giving users a better experience and increasing advertiser reach by providing an in-built marketplace to buy and sell acceptable ads all within the Carbon browser.

This helps publishers to sell ads directly to advertisers whilst adhering to acceptable ads program to ensure ads are non-intrusive and valuable.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About CSIX

Carbon Browser loads web pages 3x faster, saves 95% of user data, and provides smooth browsing even with a weak connection all while taking up to 56.7% less space on devices compared to our competitors. It is a fast, private, and secure web browser for Android devices and soon for iOS, Mac OS, and PC. Currently available on Android, TestFlight, and soon on the iOS App Store, Desktop PC, and Mac OS. For more information, please visit the official website .