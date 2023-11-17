Law On Extending Period Of Activity Of Turkish Servicemen In Azerbaijan Entered Into Force

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The law of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on the
acceptance of the presidential memorandum on extending the mandate
of the Turkish Armed Forces in Azerbaijan by one year has come into
force.
Azernews reports that Turkish Official Gazette
published information about this.
It is emphasized in the law that the activities provided for in
the Tripartite Declaration signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia
are continuing.
It was stated that Turkiye, which strongly supports Azerbaijan,
will continue to make important contributions to the preservation
and strengthening of peace and stability in the region.
It should be recalled that on November 17, 2020, the Grand
National Assembly of Turkiye authorized the country's Armed Forces
to send their troops to Azerbaijan for a period of one year.
In November 2021 and 2022, the period of activity of Turkish
soldiers in Azerbaijan was extended by one year.
