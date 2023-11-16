Monument To Manas To Be Erected In Capital Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A monument to Manas will be erected in the capital of
Kazakhstan. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the
Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev
reported, Azernews reports, citing 24 News
Agency.
According to him, work on installation of the monument to Manas
Baatyr in Astana is nearing completion. The diplomat noted that the
monument is located on one of the central streets of the city. The
official opening date will be announced later.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107442428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.