Singer Reimagined And Perptuel Gallery, Join Forces To Present The Inaugural Pop-Up Store For The Brand In DIFC Dubai







On November 16th, 2023, as part of the 6th Edition of Dubai Watch Week, Singer Reimagined and Perptuel Gallery invites passionate watch enthusiasts worldwide to explore the brand's entire timepieces collection, highlighting the remarkable Singer 1969 models, which feature the award-winning 60-hour central chronograph and the unique zero reset flyback Timer's movement.



Founded in 2017 by Marco Borraccino and Rob Dickinson, Singer Reimagined redefined the standards of a chronograph with the introduction of the world's first 60-hour central chrono with peripheral time indication. The brand's excellence was further acknowledged in 2018 when Singer Reimagined timepieces received the prestigious GPHG Chronograph Prize. Inspired by the philosophy driving the outstanding success of Singer Vehicle Design, the Singer Reimagined watch brand embarks on a journey to explore the endless possibilities in high-watchmaking design. Its mission is to push creative boundaries by reinterpreting traditional watchmaking functions.



Marco Borraccino, Singer's Co-Founder and Managing Director expressed his excitement about the brand's presence in the Middle East, citing it as a dynamic hub for collectors with a penchant for independent and creative brands. The strategic partnership with Perptuel Gallery has led to the creation of the brand's first pop-up store in Dubai, providing collectors with a global perspective and the opportunity to experience the entire timepieces collection in the heart of DIFC district.



Hamdan Al Hudaidi, Perptuel's Founder and Chief Executive, added, ''As watch lovers, it's been a pure joy watching Singer Reimagined's timepieces evolve, taking what they have from every aspect to the next level. Our journey together has led to an exciting partnership and now, the heartfelt creation of their own pop-up store in the heart of Dubai.''