Kerala: Kozhikode Collector Receives Threatening Message From Maoists

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: District collector Snehil Kumar Singh received a threatening message from Maoists claiming that Kozhikode city will be blown up if the police continue to hunt them down. The government is ready to organise Nava Kerala Sadas from next week. The collector has handed over the letter to the special crime branch and started the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Kannur city police have issued a lookout notice to two Maoists named Sundari and Latha. The police doubt that both of them went to Thalassery.

On Monday, there was reportedly a clash between police commandos and CPI (Maoist) activists in the forest areas of Kannur district, Kerala. The encounter occurred in the Uruppumkutty forest region near the Karnataka border. Thunderbolt commandos were involved, and they confiscated three guns during the operation.

Last week, g gun battle broke out between Kerala Police Thunderbolts special forces team and Maoists in a forest area at Thalappuzha, near Periya in Wayanad district. The police detained two from the gang of four - Chandru and Unnimaya, both allegedly top cadres of the Bansura Dalam of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). A large police force has been deployed at the forest borders. According to the police FIR, there were five Maoists during the encounter. The FIR states that apart from Chandru and Unnimaya, an armed man was guarding the house. The police also stated that he fired several times at Thunderbolt.

The police have recovered four guns from their possession which were stolen from various forces. The investigation team is trying to complete the ballistic test of the guns today. The test is also to confirm which guns were used to open fire. Once this is done, the police will immediately complete the collection of evidence with the Maoists. The Kalpatta court has granted police custody for five days.