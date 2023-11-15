EDGE's Etimad And ELT Group Set Roadmap For Electronic Warfare Systems Logistics Hub

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Etimad Holding and ELT Group today signed an implementation plan to establish a UAE-based integrated logistics support (ILS) hub for Electronic Warfare (EW) systems in the UAE, which will serve as a unique national solution for the Ministry of Defence. The agreement was signed by Mr. Khalid Al Ali, CEO of Etimad Group, and Enzo Benigni, Chairman and CEO of ELT Group, and was witnessed by Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group.

The signing of this agreement marks the commencement of the plan through which Etimad Security Strategic Solution (ESSS) will exclusively undertake the repair and maintenance of ELT's EW systems. Additionally, they will assist ELT in synergising their capabilities to cater to the demands and requirements of their clients. The localisation logistic activities in the UAE is not only limited to an increase in efficiency of services, but also represents the companies' strategy to increase In-Country Value.

Attendees of the Dubai Airshow 2023 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at stand 520 in the main hall, Hospitality Chalet at outdoor stand P9, and outdoor stand S49, and ELT Group at stand at 1135 at Dubai World Central.

