Artverg: Film Green Book Screened In Baku

Laman Ismayilova Read more
A film Green Book has been screened at Landmark Baku Cine Club
as part of the ArtVerg project.
Before the screening, event moderator Elshan Ibrahimov briefed
the audience about the film, Azernews reports.
The events of the film Green Book take place in the 1960s in the
USA. After a New York club closes for renovations, bouncer Tony,
nicknamed Chatterbox, is looking for part-time work for a couple of
months. Just at this time, Don Shirley (a sophisticated socialite,
a rich and talented African-American classical musician) is going
on a tour of the southern states, where segregation still
reigns.
He hires Tony as a driver and bodyguard. These two have so
little in common, and this trip will change both of their lives
forever.
After the screening, the guests of the event expressed their
opinions about the film. Among the guests was Ulviya Akhundova, a
poet, writer, translator, and holder of a master's degree in
international relations from the Panthéon-Sorbonne University.
Ulviya Akhundova shared her deep impressions of the film.
ArtVerg project is co-organized by the NGO Arts Council of
Azerbaijan and The Landmark Hotel.
The curator of the project is Islam Mammadov, moderator Elshan
Ibrahimov.
The project features film screenings, discussions, and lectures
by foreign and local art historians, film critics, etc.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
