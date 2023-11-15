HMC's Trauma Program Survival Rate Higher Than North American Counterparts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

​Doha, Qatar: In 2022, for the fourth consecutive year, the Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Trauma Program demonstrated a mortality rate lower than North American counterparts participating in the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) Benchmark Report.

The Trauma System, which was recently reaccredited by Accreditation Canada international, provides the full spectrum of care for more than 3000 victims of moderate to severe trauma in Qatar annually.

Per the Adult, Spring 2023 ACS TQIP Benchmark Report Qatar's risk-adjusted mortality rate is 2.3% compared to the TQIP average of 8%. Looking at the trending performance over time, the rate has remained low since 2018 ACS TQIP Benchmark Report.



Dr. Hassan Al Thani, Head of Trauma and Vascular Services at HMC, said HMC's Trauma System has cared for all severely injured patients in Qatar since it was established.

“The Trauma System's role is providing life-saving treatment, through the Ambulance Service and Trauma Center, as well as the work done by the rehabilitation teams to maximize these patients' recovery, which is of great importance to Qatar's population. HMC's Trauma System is equally committed to injury prevention by improving safety in Qatar with the ultimate aim of reducing the number of people suffering traumatic injuries,” Dr. Al Thani said.

“Despite the increase in the severity of injuries and number of trauma activations over the past four years, the Trauma system, has complied with and exceeded in some cases, standards set by the Trauma Quality Improvement Program of the American College Surgeons, Committee on Trauma.”

According to Dr. Sandro Rizzoli, Medical Director of Trauma at Hamad General Hospital, patients entering the trauma system undergo an immediate and urgent assessment which can include triage and resuscitation in the Trauma Resuscitation Unit (TRU).

“From there, their treatment could involve definitive surgical treatment in the operating rooms or interventional radiology, critical care in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit (TICU), recovery in the Surgical Unit and continuing care in the Trauma Outpatients Unit,” Dr. Rizoli said.

“In addition to providing direct and immediate care, the Trauma Section coordinates multidisciplinary teams from a variety of specialties (for example, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Social Work, Trauma Psychology) to each and every patient receives not just optimal trauma care, but also the ongoing medical and emotional support they need.”