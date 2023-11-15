Angolan President Aims For National Airline TAAG To Fly To U.S. Cities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola's President, João Lourenço, wants TAAG, the national airline, to fly to U.S. cities.



He sees this as part of enhancing Angola's ties with the U.S. Lourenço shared this goal with Rui Carreira, the new Secretary of State for Civil Aviation, Maritime, and Port sectors.



He urged Carreira to focus on TAAG , along with his other responsibilities.



Lourenço is pushing for TAAG to become more competitive and improve passenger services.



He believes Angola should better serve Africa with more TAAG routes.



Lourenço also wants to expand TAAG's reach in Asia, not just to China. He aims to increase flights to the Americas beyond Brazil and grow connections to Europe.



Specifically, Lourenço has set his sights on U.S. cities for TAAG flights. He mentions the growing friendship and cooperation between Angola and the U.S.



This creates opportunities that Angola should seize.







Lourenço notes Angola's substantial aircraft fleet, with some needing upgrades. He looks forward to more aircraft arriving in the near future.



He ended by expressing confidence in Carreira's aviation experience. Lourenço believes Carreira is the right choice for advancing TAAG and Angola's aviation sector.

Background

This initiative by Angola's President reflects a strategic move in aviation. Expanding TAAG's routes can boost Angola's global connectivity.



Direct flights to the U.S. would mark a significant milestone for TAAG. This expansion could enhance trade, tourism, and diplomatic relations between the countries.



Historically, African airlines have faced challenges in expanding globally. Limited routes and connectivity have often hindered their growth.



TAAG's expansion could set an example for other African carriers.



Increasing flights to key global destinations aligns with broader economic goals. It can stimulate economic growth and cultural exchange.



For Angola, this move could attract more international tourists and business. It's a step towards integrating more closely with the global economy.











