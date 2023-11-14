Russia To Boost Production Of Krasnopol-M2 Laser-Guided Artillery Munitions UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's planned increase in the production of 152mm Krasnopol-M2 laser-guided artillery munitions is likely an attempt to use production capacity more efficiently.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update.

“Russia has announced it will increase production of its 152mm Krasnopol-M2 laser-guided artillery munitions and improve the round's poor weather performance. Russian artillery has already achieved success with Krasnopol, often using it to accurately target individual Ukrainian vehicles. Russia's defence industry has been failing to make enough conventional munitions. The planned increase in Krasnopol manufacturing is likely an attempt to use production capacity more efficiently,” the report states.

The analysts mentioned that Russia utilises uncrewed aerial vehicles to designate targets for Krasnopol, by shining a laser beam at the target.

“However, low cloud has been the key limiting factor in the round's performance because its laser detector does not have time to spot the laser energy and manoeuvre for striking. Russian industry will likely attempt to improve Krasnopol's flight performance and reduce the round's laser detection time,” the UK intelligence noted.

According to the analysts, as winter weather closes in, it is likely that Russia's access to improved precision munitions will be one of the key factors in its operational performance in Ukraine.