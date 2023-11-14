Green Energy Projects Provide Opportunity To Export Electricity From Central Asia To Europe Through Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The projects carried out in the field of "green energy" provide
an opportunity to expand the potential of electricity production
and export, and open wide prospects for the transportation of
electricity from Central Asian countries to Europe through
Azerbaijan.
This was announced at a tripartite meeting held in Baku with the
participation of the ministers of economy and energy of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the
Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the discussion of the prospects of
exporting electricity from the territory of Azerbaijan to Europe
from Central Asian countries.
It was noted that Azerbaijan is a successful supplier of
electricity in addition to exporting oil, oil products, and natural
gas.
"The policy of the three countries regarding the development and
export of renewable energy allows Azerbaijan to play the role of a
bridge for the supply of electricity from the countries of Central
Asia to Europe. Azerbaijan, together with Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary, will allow the export of 4 GW of electricity from the
Caspian Sea-Black Sea-European energy is working on the creation of
the corridor. Another 1 GW of "green" energy is planned to be
transported via the Nakhchivan-Turkey-Europe route," it was said in
the report.
Moreover, according to the information, the access of Kazakhstan
and Uzbekistan to these corridors will strengthen the development
of the electricity markets of these countries, cooperation on the
production and supply of green hydrogen, and ammonia, and
strengthen the partnership on energy security and "green projects"
within the framework of the Middle Corridor.
The parties noted the non-alternativeness of sustainable
development based on the widespread use of renewable energy sources
and the expansion of generation capacity and stressed that they
will continue their unilateral and joint efforts on decarbonization
without harming their economic development.
During the discussions, the successful experience of joint
action and partnership in various spheres, including the field of
energy, was noted. The parties appreciated Azerbaijan's initiative
on coordinating and synchronizing efforts on the future development
of the energy system of regional countries, as well as mutual
efforts in the direction of supplying clean electricity to the
markets of third countries.
Noting the potential of the countries for renewable energy, the
ministers said that they are ready to join the project on the
export of electricity obtained from alternative sources to Europe.
In this context, after the integration of Azerbaijan's energy
system, interest was expressed in investigating the possibilities
of laying a high-voltage power line through the bottom of the Black
Sea.
The ministers emphasized that the development of the "green"
energy transmission project will strengthen the relations between
the energy systems and economies of the participating countries, as
well as give a new impetus to the national energy industries.
As a result of the meeting, a joint communique was signed. The
next meeting at the level of ministers of economy and energy is
expected to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
At the meeting, it was noted that the participation of President
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as an honored guest at the 5th
Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State is an
important indicator of brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and
Central Asian countries.
It was reported that Kazakh and Uzbek companies participate in
the projects implemented in the territories liberated from
occupation. On behalf of the Uzbek people, a high school named
after Mirza Ulugbey was built in Fuzuli. In this city, the
Children's Creativity Center project named after Kurmangazi is
implemented by Kazakhstan.
MENAFN14112023000195011045ID1107423725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.