German Amandus Kehl Helps Uzbekistan's Regional Agricultural Advancement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbek
Namangan and the German Amandus Kehl company signed an agreement on
the development of the region's agriculture, Trend reports.
The document was signed within the framework of a meeting
between the administration of Uzbekistan's Namangan regions, headed
by Shavkatjon Abdurazakov, and representatives of German
companies.
The agreement provides for the production of feed for livestock
and the construction of fisheries complexes in the Chust district
of the Namangan region.
Meanwhile, during the 2nd Turkic Agro Business Forum in Baku,
Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov said that
Uzbekistan is interested in attracting $50 billion of foreign
investment in the agricultural sector of the country.
The minister noted that the textile industry, gardening, animal
husbandry, seed production, and others are important and promising
sectors in the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan.
Overall, companies have invested a total of 139.1 trillion Uzbek
soums ($11.4 billion) in Uzbekistan in the first six months of
2023.
A significant share of these investments, 59 trillion soums
($4.8 billion), or 42.4 percent, account for foreign investment and
loans directed to fixed capital.
