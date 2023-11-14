Azerbaijan's ANAMA Holds Meeting With President Of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Bahruz Mammadov,
the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of
the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), held a meeting with the
delegation led by Pia Kauma, the president of the OSCE
Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Bahruz Mammadov provided information to the
delegation on the activities of the Agency, the landmine problem in
our country, the threats posed by mines to people's lives, to the
return of internally displaced persons to their native lands and
the restoration and reconstruction activities in the liberated
territories from occupation. He also provided information on the
extensive humanitarian mine clearance operations carried out to
eliminate these threats and obstacles.
Pia Kauma expressed her interest in the humanitarian mine
clearance activities carried out in our country and emphasized the
special importance of this work. She expressed gratitude for each
cleared mine and every life saved. Pia Kauma wished success to the
Agency in its activities.

