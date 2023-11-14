Azerbaijan's ANAMA Holds Meeting With President Of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Bahruz Mammadov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), held a meeting with the delegation led by Pia Kauma, the president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Bahruz Mammadov provided information to the delegation on the activities of the Agency, the landmine problem in our country, the threats posed by mines to people's lives, to the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands and the restoration and reconstruction activities in the liberated territories from occupation. He also provided information on the extensive humanitarian mine clearance operations carried out to eliminate these threats and obstacles.

Pia Kauma expressed her interest in the humanitarian mine clearance activities carried out in our country and emphasized the special importance of this work. She expressed gratitude for each cleared mine and every life saved. Pia Kauma wished success to the Agency in its activities.