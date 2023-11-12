Colder Nights, Milder Daytime In Qatar As 'Al Ghafr' Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Tomorrow, November 11, marks the first night of the Al Ghafr star, which heralds the arrival of winter, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The Al Ghafr star - the first of the Sirius stars, sixth of the Autumn constellations, and the third star of Al Wasm - lasts for 13 days, during which the sea rages, signifying the approaching winter.

Other aspects of winter can also be observed such as a gradual drop in temperatures resulting in milder daytime and colder nights.

These days will also see the formation of rain clouds.