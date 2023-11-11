SBU Special Forces Destroy Enemy Murom Surveillance System, Air Defense System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed a Russian Murom video surveillance system, four multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system and dozens of other equipment and fortifications near Avdiivka over the past week.

The SBU said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

In the hottest spots of the front, the special forces destroyed, in particular, a Murom video surveillance system 16 enemy tanks, 28 armored fighting vehicles, four MLRS, one air defense system and 16 drones.

Eleven enemy artillery systems, two electronic warfare and intelligence systems, 55 vehicles, 70 fortifications and three ammunition depots were also hit.

In addition, 165 Russian soldiers were eliminated by SBU special forces in the past week.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 310,650 invaders.