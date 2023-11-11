Another 11 Ukrainians Cross From Gaza Into Egypt Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 11 Ukrainian citizens have passed through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said this on the air of the national United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, 11 more Ukrainians passed through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, bringing the total number to 214 people, plus 9 Moldovans, whom we will evacuate together with our citizens," Korniychuk said.

He added that about 160 Ukrainian and Moldovan citizens have registered at the Cairo airport and will soon take an evacuation flight to Chisinau.

Korniychuk noted that Ukrainian diplomats and the military are making every effort to ensure that this happens on time.

Ukraine obtains permit to evacuate 329 Ukrainian citizens fromStrip

According to Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, 360 applications from Ukrainian citizens have already been received, and the Israeli and Egyptian sides have granted Ukraine 229 permits for citizens to cross the border.

Speaking about the difficulties that Ukrainian diplomats face when organizing the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens, Korniychuk noted that not all citizens who applied for evacuation physically arrived at the Rafah checkpoint.

According to him, Ukraine evacuated more than half of its citizens who applied for evacuation from the Gaza Strip.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Rafah border crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, through which foreign nationals, including Ukrainians, have been evacuated in recent days, was closed on Wednesday, November 8, due to security.

Photo: AA