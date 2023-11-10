Energy Ministry, GJU Energy Launch Energy Innovation Platform For Sustainable Solutions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, in partnership with the German-Jordanian University, on Thursday launched the Energy Innovation Platform (EIP) as the first platform concerned with providing regional sustainable and innovative by facilitating direct swift connections between relevant experts with individuals in different sectors, all in a non-profit manner.

During the launch ceremony, Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said that the platform is an opportunity to develop innovative and practical solutions to the challenges facing multiple commercial, industrial and residential sectors, among others, by using the latest energy technologies and providing sustainable, innovative and affordable solutions to all parties, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kharabsheh commended the effective partnership among the ministry, GJU, German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and EIP team in finding solutions to challenges at local and global levels.



GJU President Alauddin Halhouli said that the university has specialised personnel that can serve the requirements of the platform via networking with all partners to provide innovative solutions to the challenges that the platform will encounter.

Ayman Bataineh, manager of the platform project, delivered a briefing on the most important services provided by it to target sectors in terms of support, consultation and advice to increase energy efficiency, provide educational resources and online training.

Bataineh added that the platform will help provide initial energy assessment, energy audit assistance, special reports on energy use and the feasibility of installing photovoltaic cells, as well as an enabling environment for meeting, communicating and knowledge exchange.



The platform can be reached through: edu.



