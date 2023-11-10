Khorog Afghan Consul Operates Under Taliban's Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After the Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan tore up the introduction letter of a Taliban diplomat, Naqibullah Dehghanzada, the acting head of the Afghan consulate in the city of Khorog, Tajikistan, stated that this consulate directly operates under the protection and supervision of the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson of the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, shared a video of Naqibullah Dehghanzada on the social media platform X, stating that the Afghan consulate in the city of Khorog operates under the supervision of this group.

In a recorded video, Naqibullah Dehghanzada, the acting head of the Afghan consulate in Khorog, Tajikistan, addressed recent statements by Zaher Aghbar, the Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan.

Mr. Dehghanzada considered Zaher Aghbar's statements“irresponsible and devoid of truth.” He clarified that the Afghan consulate located in Khorog, Tajikistan, operates directly under the protection of the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conducts its activities following its legal principles and competencies.

The Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently appointed an individual named Faizullah as the first secretary at the Afghan Embassy in Tajikistan. Following the introduction of this Taliban diplomat to the Afghan Embassy in Tajikistan, Zaher Aghbar tore up the introduction letter during a press conference on Tuesday.

Zaher Aghbar stated that he would protect the Afghan Embassy in Tajikistan until a legitimate government in Afghanistan is established. He called this embassy the“trust of the Afghan people.”

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram