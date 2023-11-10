UK Intel Suspects Poor Weapons Tactics On Russian Side As Enemy Attacks Civilian Ship At Odesa Region's Port

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's recent attack on a civilian ship at the Odesa region's port is likely to demonstrate its poor weapons employment tactics.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On November 8, 2023, a civilian Liberian flagged cargo ship, likely the Kmax Ruler, was struck by a Russian anti-radar missile at Pivdennyi Port, Odesa, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials stated that this was likely a KH-31 (AS-17 KRYPTON) air launched missile.

A harbour pilot was killed, and three crew members and a port worker injured. Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said the ship was loading freight iron ore destined for Russia's strategic ally, China.

According to the UK intelligence, the AS-17 was likely being used to target Ukrainian military radars in the area. It is a realistic possibility the air launched AS-17 missile, in the absence of a live military radar signature, locked onto the civilian ship's radar.

“If so, this would demonstrate poor weapons employment tactics on behalf of the Russian pilot,” the analysts concluded.

A reminder that the EU believes Russia's attack on a foreign civilian vessel in the Odesa region is yet another proof of Moscow's deliberate strengthening of the global food security crisis .