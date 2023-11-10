Uzbekistan Holds Significant Promise For Solar Energy Dev't Trinasolar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Uzbekistan,
while currently at an early stage in renewable development, has
great potential for solar energy, Todd Li, president of Trina Solar
Asia Pacific said, Trend reports.
As per data provided by Trina Solar, the company official
emphasized Uzbekistan's need to continue diversifying energy
production and employ other sources such as the sun in order to
meet its expanding energy needs while lowering greenhouse gas
emissions.
"We believe that we will be able to meet the needs of
Uzbekistan's energy market with our advanced innovative solar
modules, trackers and integrated solutions," he said.
Meanwhile, Trina Tracker, a division of Trina Solar, has inked a
contract with the Chinese Dongfang Electric International
Corporation (DEC International) to supply 510 MW of solar trackers
for energy projects in Uzbekistan.
According to the contract, Trina Tracker will supply Vanguard 1P
solar trackers to the Jizzakh and Samarkand solar power plants.
Once connected to the grid, these two projects will generate 1.1
terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable energy annually, reducing carbon
dioxide emissions by an average of 110 thousand metric tons per
year.
MENAFN10112023000187011040ID1107405217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.