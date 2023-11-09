Uzbekistan, China Sign Number Of Deals To Implement Joint Investment Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Uzbekistan
and China have signed a number of trade contracts and agreements
for the implementation of joint investment projects, Trend reports.
The document was signed within the framework of the
Uzbek-Chinese business forum held in Tashkent, aimed at promoting
and supporting business communication and the development of
investment and trade potential between the two countries.
During the forum, attendees were presented with a number of
project proposals and collaborative initiatives spanning a wide
range of fields, which provided a comprehensive overview of
potential joint ventures and cooperation opportunities.
Forum participants engaged in in-depth discussions regarding
upcoming collaboration prospects through both business-to-business
(B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) negotiations, fostering a
platform for detailed exploration of potential partnerships and
shared endeavors.
China remains one of the most trusted partner for Uzbekistan in
a number of areas, including the energy sector.
Earlier this month, Uzbekistan's Uzbekhydroenergo JSC energy
company and China Southern Power Grid, specializing in the
construction and operation of power grids, signed an agreement on
the joint development of the hydroelectric power plant construction
project.
The hydroelectric power plant will be built in the Bostanlyk
district of Uzbekistan's Tashkent region. The cost of the project
is estimated at $1 billion.
Moreover, China allocated a grant in the amount of $28 million
for the construction of the Charvak wind farm in the Bostanlyk
district of Uzbekistan's Tashkent region.
Within the framework of this project, Uzbekhydroenergo JSC
Energy Company plans to build four wind power plants with a
capacity of 5 MW each with the implementation of new generation
technologies at the expense of a Chinese grant.
