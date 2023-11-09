Uzbekistan, China Sign Number Of Deals To Implement Joint Investment Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Uzbekistan and China have signed a number of trade contracts and agreements for the implementation of joint investment projects, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the Uzbek-Chinese business forum held in Tashkent, aimed at promoting and supporting business communication and the development of investment and trade potential between the two countries.

During the forum, attendees were presented with a number of project proposals and collaborative initiatives spanning a wide range of fields, which provided a comprehensive overview of potential joint ventures and cooperation opportunities.

Forum participants engaged in in-depth discussions regarding upcoming collaboration prospects through both business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) negotiations, fostering a platform for detailed exploration of potential partnerships and shared endeavors.

China remains one of the most trusted partner for Uzbekistan in a number of areas, including the energy sector.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan's Uzbekhydroenergo JSC energy company and China Southern Power Grid, specializing in the construction and operation of power grids, signed an agreement on the joint development of the hydroelectric power plant construction project.

The hydroelectric power plant will be built in the Bostanlyk district of Uzbekistan's Tashkent region. The cost of the project is estimated at $1 billion.

Moreover, China allocated a grant in the amount of $28 million for the construction of the Charvak wind farm in the Bostanlyk district of Uzbekistan's Tashkent region.

Within the framework of this project, Uzbekhydroenergo JSC Energy Company plans to build four wind power plants with a capacity of 5 MW each with the implementation of new generation technologies at the expense of a Chinese grant.