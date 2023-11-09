Lithuania Sending Ukraine EUR 2M To Address Social Implications Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of Lithuania approved the decision to allocate EUR 2 million to Ukraine to help the nation tackle the social consequences of the ongoing war.

That's according to the Ministry of Finance , Ukrinform reports.

"Lithuania tirelessly supports Ukraine and its people and contributes to various initiatives through the instruments of the European Union and international financial institutions. Ukraine's strength lies in their people and in their determination to fight against the aggressor, so it is important to not only provide support to the Ukrainian budget in order to maintain economic stability, it is equally important to focus on the social consequences of the war," noted Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė.

At the government meeting on Wednesday, Lithuania's further support to Ukraine through the facilities of international financial organizations was approved: EUR 1 million for the EBRD Foundation for Action for Equality and Gender and EUR 1 million for the EGTC Ukrainian Solidarity Fund. Both foundations support inclusive and social projects.

The EBRD program in Ukraine aims to create a business environment and develop human capital, thereby enabling the employment opportunities of war veterans, people with disabilities and other victims of the Russian war in Ukraine. Under the program, psychological assistance to these individuals is also provided.

The purpose of the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund is to support internally displaced persons in Ukraine and to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. This fund will address various social needs caused by the war, such as ensuring the well-being and integration of internally displaced persons, restoring the social infrastructure of the most important areas of the country – major repairs of damaged apartment buildings, ensuring more sustainable housing solutions, as well as strengthening capacity in the Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine.

Lithuania is expected to transfer funds by the end of this year.

As Ukrinform reported, early this week, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said that in the conditions when the attention of the international community is drawn to new conflicts around the world, Lithuania's diplomatic efforts should be aimed at mobilizing international support for Ukraine.