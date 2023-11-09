               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Global Coalition Base Attacked With Drones N. Iraq


11/9/2023 7:21:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Security offficials of Iraq's Kurdistan region said that a base belonging to the Global Coalition Against Daesh (IS) was attacked with drones in northern Iraq, without causing any damage.
In a statement on Thursday, the officials said the base was attacked with two drones, south of Irbil late Wednesday.
This is the second attack within two days, as the base was attacked with three drones two days ago. (end)
