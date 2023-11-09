In Zhytomyr, Information About Bomb Threats To All Lyceums Being Checked

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zhytomyr police are checking reports of bomb threats at all lyceums in the city.

This was reported to an Ukrinform correspondent by Victoria Dubovyk, a spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region.

"At 10:35 a.m., the police received a report from the vice-rector of the Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute that their office had received an e-mail stating that all lyceums in Zhytomyr were mined. The police are working according to an algorithm," said Dubovyk.

More than half of objects damaged by Russian attacks already renovated inregion

She added that all children and staff were evacuated from the city's educational institutions.

As reported, this week law enforcement officers were checking information about a bomb threat in the Zhytomyr regional administration building.