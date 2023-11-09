Unified Tourist Visa For Residents, Visitors Of GCC Countries Launching Soon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Unified tourist visa for the six countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council has been unanimously approved.

Residents of the Gulf countries and international tourists will be able to travel between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with a single visa.

This came in an announcement made by the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi during the 40th meeting of the GCC Interior Ministers in Muscat, Oman.

The system is expected to come into effect in 2024-25 across the nations.

The Secretary General lauded the new visa describing it as a new achievement and a testament to the close cooperation and sound directives of the GCC leaders.

The ministers also launched an electronic system linking traffic violations across the six countries.