Kyiv Joins G20 Smart Cities Alliance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv has become a member of the G20 Alliance of Smart Cities.



This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration with reference to the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych, Ukrinform reported.

"The G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance is a global community of world leaders in the field of digital transformation. It's nice that Kyiv is now officially one of them," the official said.

As noted, membership in the alliance will allow the city to gain access to the experience, best practices, and tools developed by the G20 countries. At the same time, the experience of rapid digitalization of Kyiv during the war will be useful to many European cities.

The KCSA emphasized that the capital will continue its technological development.

As reported, in the summer, Kyiv received the City Partner-2023 award at the Digital Enterprise Show, one of the leading events in the field of digital transformation.