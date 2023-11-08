King Meets Belgium PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday in Brussels met with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and discussed the dangerous deterioration in Gaza, warning against reaching a point of no return and sliding into a regional war.

King Abdullah renewed the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and protecting civilians, warning against the expansion of the conflict into the West Bank and the explosion of the situation in Jerusalem, according to a Royal Court statement.

At the meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty highlighted the need for the uninterrupted delivery of food, medicine, water and fuel to Gaza, calling for maintaining support to international organisations working in the Strip.

The King stressed that a military or security solution will not resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and that a political solution is needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

For his part, Prime Minister De Croo reaffirmed his country's support for a ceasefire in Gaza, and the need to allow the delivery of aid to the Strip, in addition to the importance of abiding by the international law and protecting civilians.

Discussions also covered means of enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Belgium in various fields, with His Majesty expressing keenness on deepening and expanding bilateral ties.

The Belgian prime minister expressed his country's keenness on expanding cooperation with Jordan as a key partner in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Jordan's Ambassador in Belgium Saja Majali attended the meeting.



