South Korea wants to strengthen collaboration with Turkey in various fields

(MENAFN) South Korea is keen to boost collaboration with Turkey in the fields of infrastructure, defense, and energy, as expressed by Vice Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Youngjin Jang, in an interview with a Turkish news agency.



Jang pointed out that since the arrival of a Korean company in Turkey's construction market in 1999, the partnership between the two nations in infrastructure development has grown significantly.



"It is anticipated that cooperation will be further enhanced in various fields, including infrastructure, defense industry, and nuclear power plant construction, in the future," he stated.



The minister emphasized that in the event that Busan is chosen as the host city for the World Expo 2030, it is anticipated that new initiatives in construction, transportation, and other infrastructure sectors will be launched.



"Urban regeneration projects such as redeveloping old city centers are also anticipated to proceed. In such a case, investment and collaboration with Turkish companies with strengths in construction are expected to be of great help," he clarified.



Commending Turkey's achievements in the defense, aviation, construction, as well as infrastructure industries, Jang remarked: "You [Turkey] are also at the forefront in hi-technology and automotive."



He emphasized that due to the establishment of the free trade agreement, the bilateral trade volume has been consistently increasing over the past decade, reaching a record high of USD 9.1 billion in 2022.

