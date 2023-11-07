Talks With Ukraine On Accession To EU Can Begin In Dec - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is moving towards the decision of the European Council to open negotiations on accession to the EU in December, and the European Commission has a political consensus on this issue.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told this to journalists in Brussels following the negotiations, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today I met with several European commissioners. [...] The clear signal I received from all the interlocutors, who will make the final decision at the meeting tomorrow, is that Ukraine is moving towards the decision of the European Council in December of this year on the opening of negotiations," he said.

Kuleba said that Ukraine is moving towards its goal and, in his opinion, if there is no force majeure, it will achieve it.

"Ukraine has the political will for this, and today I made sure that the European Commission has the political will to achieve this result. There is always a lot of work - on both sides - but the closer we get to membership, the more tasks and work there will be both in Ukraine and in the European Commission. But politically, absolutely no one questions the fact that Ukraine is moving [forward]," the minister said.

He also noted that the main discussions in the European Commission do not concern Ukraine, but other countries. Regarding Ukraine, according to him, there is a "general political consensus on moving towards a decision" of the European Council on the launch of membership negotiations.

Earlier reports said that Kuleba had started a visit to Brussels.