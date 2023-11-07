Expo 2023 Doha: Congo Pavilion- A Journey To Explore African Identity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The pavilion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha presents what can be described as a comprehensive mixture to introduce visitors to the international exhibition, located in the heart of Al Bidda Park, to African heritage and identity, the land of beauty and nature.

The pavilion, located in the international area of the exhibition, is characterized by simplicity as it was designed in a circular shape resembling a crown with two golden stars on top, indicating self-pride and the wealth contained in this country located in the heart of Africa.

Just as the geography of the Democratic Republic of the Congo attracts adventurers from all over the world to explore its atmosphere and landmarks, its pavilion presents a miniature picture of its landmarks, heritage, and wealth.

The interior of the pavilion was designed in a simplified manner, inspired by the general form of the design of Expo 2023 Doha, while the walls were decorated with the colors of the flag and pictures of the most important products produced by the Congo, most notably bananas and peppers.

The pavilion also offers a variety of other famous products, such as all kinds of coffee, herbal drinks, and spices, in addition to types of honey.

The pavilion provides clear definitions of the geography of the Congo and its major cities, and provides an introduction to the Congo River, the second largest river in Africa.

This distinct geography is at the forefront of the content of the pavilion, which invites adventurers and dreamers to explore the depths and secrets of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is covered with forests and in which about 200 ethnic groups are integrated, providing a unique thread of harmony within the national fabric.