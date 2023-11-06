Jordan Maintains Support For Gaza Field Hospital With Vital Airdrop, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- Government Communication Minister Muhannad Mubaideen has reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering commitment to providing critical medical aid to the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza/76.Minister Mubaideen, who also serves as the official government spokesperson, said that a Royal Air Force plane early Monday executed a precise airdrop of essential medical and pharmaceutical supplies to the hospital.The complex logistical operation was necessitated by the hospital's location in the midst of a war zone in the northern Gaza Strip, the minister said in remarks to local TV broadcaster, Al-Mamlaka.The hospital was facing a shortage of supplies, primarily due to delays in aid deliveries through the Rafah crossing. Minister Mubaideen emphasized that the Jordanian field hospital will continue to deliver vital medical services in accordance with royal directives.He added, "This aid reflects Jordan's commitment to ending the war in Gaza and exemplifies our vision of the essential supplies required by the people in the Gaza Strip."Minister Mubaideen also stressed Jordan's clear and steadfast position, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in support of an immediate ceasefire, the prevention of Gazan displacement, and the facilitation of increased medical and humanitarian aid shipments into the coastal territory.