Kerala Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife In US

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a nurse from Kerala in South Florida. The deceased has been identified as Merin Joy (27). Merin was stabbed 17 times by her husband, Philip Mathew (37). He has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole by the Broward County Court in Florida, USA.



Merin Joy, a nurse at Broward Health Hospital in Coral Springs, South Florida, was returning home from a night shift when she was attacked by her husband in the parking lot. The incident took place on July 28, 2020. The couple was separated over domestic violence.

Merin was rushed to the hospital, and before succumbing to her injuries, she said in her statement that her husband was behind the attack. The American police arrested her husband during the subsequent inspection.

The police got CCTV footage of the hospital where the incident happened. It was clear in the footage that Philip waited to attack Merin for 45 minutes. The CCTV footage also shows Philip getting into his car after fatally stabbing Merin 17 times and driving the car through Merin's body before escaping.

Minimol, a colleague of Merin, told Asianet News that she was constantly beaten and threatened by her husband. Minimol also said that Merin was afraid of her husband Philip, who had beaten her and threatened to kill Merin and their child.