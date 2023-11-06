Invisible For A Reason

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A dear friend we had not seen for some time invited us to attend a viewing of Invisible Nation at Stanford University on Thursday evening. It was a chance to visit with an old friend and pick up a light dinner promised by the organizers. By the time we got there, all the lunchboxes were taken. It was the first on a list of disappointments.



Invisible Nation is billed as a documentary on Taiwan and is beginning to be shown around the US. By traditional standards of journalism, a documentary film is supposed to inform and educate by presenting unadulterated facts and let the viewers come to their own conclusion. Invisible Nation makes a mockery of the term documentary. It is an unabashed adulation of Tsai Ing-wen and blanket endorsement of Taiwan as a model democracy.

The flaws of Invisible Nation are many, mostly through calculated omissions of history and personal information.

The film portrays Taiwan's history beginning with the Dutch colonization of the island and claims that the only time one government controlled both mainland China and Taiwan was from 1945 to 1949. That government was the short reign of Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang (KMT) that reclaimed Taiwan after the end of World War II, and ended when he had to flee from the mainland to Taiwan.

This is misleading at best and n outright lie at worst.

Koxinga, liberator of Taiwan, not in the narrative

The film fails to mention Koxinga , aka Zheng Chenggong, the late Ming Dynasty leader who resisted the takeover of mainland China by the Manchus and retreated to Taiwan by evicting the Dutch from the island. Zheng's grandson eventually surrendered to the Qing imperial court in Beijing. For centuries thereafter, Taiwan was part of China, until the Beijing government lost a sea war to Japan and Taiwan was ceded to Japan in 1895.

Invisible Nation also does not mention the Potsdam Declaration that stipulated the terms of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II, drafted by the Allies, in which Japan was to hand Taiwan back to China.

Throughout the war, United States was insistent on recognizing Taiwan as part of China. This recognition persisted when president Richard Nixon went to China in 1972 and was reaffirmed by Jimmy Carter and by every American president ever since.