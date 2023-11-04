Government Ready To Deal With Economic Repercussions Of War On Gaza - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The government has taken a set of measures to avert the economy the repercussions of the Israeli ongoing war against the Gaza Strip, a minister said on Thursday.

During a meeting with board members of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernisation Nasser Shraideh said that a strong economy and industry reinforce Jordan's support the Palestinian cause and rights.

He also said that the government has prepared several scenarios to deal with the repercussions of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza on the national economy.



The minister referred to the priorities the government has prepared within the executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), including the Industrial Support Fund and the National Employment Programme, with the aim of providing support to the economic sectors.



Shraideh added that the industrial sector has witnessed a steady growth in the volume of exports over the past few years, reaching new global markets."This is an indicator of the competitiveness of the sector and its ability to progress."

Minister of Industry, trade and Supply Yousef Shamali expressed the ministry's readiness to overcome challenges facing the industrial sector by increasing its growth and employment opportunities.



JCI President Fathi Jaghbir said that the industrial sector is witnessing increased partnerships with the public sector, which "reflected positively in increasing the volume of exports and generating new job opportunities".

Jaghbir said that the value of donations of the industrial sector for Gaza totalled $10 million, mostly as medical and relief supplies.