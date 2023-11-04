Role Of Turkiye And Turkic Countries In Creation Of New Security Architecture In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The current geopolitical landscape in Europe is characterized by a number of challenges, including the war in Ukraine. In light of this, the participation of Türkiye and the Turkic countries is seen as an important factor in creating a new security architecture in Europe," this was highlighted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjártó in an interview with Kazakhstan's Silk Way TV, Azernews reports.

“We believe that without Türkiye and the Turkic world, there will be no sustainable security architecture in Europe. To implement this sustainable strategy, the participation of Türkiye and the Turkic countries, especially Central Asian ones, is necessary,” Szijjártó noted.

“We cannot isolate ourselves. Security in Europe will not be ensured and will never become a reality without taking into account security in Central Asia. Therefore, [our] cooperation ties must be closer and stronger in the future,” the Hungarian minister said.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was established in 2009 as the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States. The OTS is an intergovernmental organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary, Northern Cyprus, and Turkmenistan are observer states to the organization. The overarching aim of the OTS is to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

