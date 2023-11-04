Role Of Turkiye And Turkic Countries In Creation Of New Security Architecture In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The current geopolitical landscape in Europe is characterized
by a number of challenges, including the war in Ukraine. In light
of this, the participation of Türkiye and the Turkic countries is
seen as an important factor in creating a new security architecture
in Europe," this was highlighted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Hungary Peter Szijjártó in an interview with Kazakhstan's Silk Way
TV, Azernews reports.
“We believe that without Türkiye and the Turkic world, there
will be no sustainable security architecture in Europe. To
implement this sustainable strategy, the participation of Türkiye
and the Turkic countries, especially Central Asian ones, is
necessary,” Szijjártó noted.
“We cannot isolate ourselves. Security in Europe will not be
ensured and will never become a reality without taking into account
security in Central Asia. Therefore, [our] cooperation ties must be
closer and stronger in the future,” the Hungarian minister
said.
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was established in 2009
as the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States. The OTS
is an intergovernmental organization comprising prominent
independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary, Northern Cyprus, and Turkmenistan
are observer states to the organization. The overarching aim of the
OTS is to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking
states.
The OTS has been instrumental in fostering cooperation between
the Turkic countries and has been successful in promoting peace and
stability in the region. This has been demonstrated through the
organization's efforts to facilitate dialogue and cooperation
between the countries, as well as its role in promoting economic
and cultural ties.
The OTS has also been a key player in the establishment of a new
security architecture in Europe. The organization has been actively
involved in the development of a framework for regional security
cooperation and has been instrumental in facilitating dialogue
between the countries in the region.
The OTS has also played a significant role in promoting peace
and stability in the region. The organization has been successful
in promoting dialogue between the countries in the region and has
been instrumental in fostering cooperation between the
countries.
The participation of Türkiye and the Turkic countries in the
establishment of a new security architecture in Europe is an
important factor in ensuring peace and stability in the region. The
OTS has been successful in promoting dialogue and cooperation
between the countries and has been instrumental in fostering
economic and cultural ties. The organization has also been a key
player in the development of a framework for regional security
cooperation and has been successful in promoting peace and
stability in the region.
