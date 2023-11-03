(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) His Excellency Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs







Flag Day is a national occasion to reaffirm our allegiance to the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership, led by the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the members of the Federal Supreme Council, rulers of the seven Emirates, and to reinforce our national unity as a value cherished by all members of our society.

The flag represents the fundamental identity of the state, and celebrating it reminds us of our national achievements. It is an opportunity to strengthen the values and the spirit of the union, not only among Emiratis but also among the residents. It is a renewed opportunity for all Emiratis to express their pride in our pioneering developmental journey.



