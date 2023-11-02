ANAMA Head, British Ambassador Discuss Large-Scale Demining Works In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Vugar Suleymanov met with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to our country, Fergus Auld, Azernews reports.

ANAMA reported that during the meeting, the sides discussed large-scale demining works and related recovery and reconstruction activities in the liberated territories, as well as the possible participation of local and international organizations in the field of demining.

The sides exchanged views on the UK's support for mine action in Azerbaijan and other issues of mutual interest.