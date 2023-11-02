               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ANAMA Head, British Ambassador Discuss Large-Scale Demining Works In Garabagh


11/2/2023 7:18:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Vugar Suleymanov met with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to our country, Fergus Auld, Azernews reports.

ANAMA reported that during the meeting, the sides discussed large-scale demining works and related recovery and reconstruction activities in the liberated territories, as well as the possible participation of local and international organizations in the field of demining.

The sides exchanged views on the UK's support for mine action in Azerbaijan and other issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107358959

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search