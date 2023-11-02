ANAMA Head, British Ambassador Discuss Large-Scale Demining Works In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Vugar Suleymanov met with the
Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern
Ireland to our country, Fergus Auld, Azernews reports.
ANAMA reported that during the meeting, the sides discussed
large-scale demining works and related recovery and reconstruction
activities in the liberated territories, as well as the possible
participation of local and international organizations in the field
of demining.
The sides exchanged views on the UK's support for mine action in
Azerbaijan and other issues of mutual interest.
