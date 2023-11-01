Dubai Chambers Signs Mou With Royal Belt Exhibitions To Establish China Innovation Centre In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The centre creates an integrated platform for Chinese companies to explore business partnerships, host bilateral business meetings, organise networking events and showcase innovative products and services. It will specialise in bringing together Chinese companies with public and private sector stakeholders in Dubai and supporting them in setting up their businesses in the emirate. The centre will focus on Chinese companies operating in key future-facing sectors including smart cities, industry 4.0, clean technologies, healthtech, and advanced manufacturing.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Royal Belt Exhibitions to establish the 'China Innovation Centre', which will serve as a gateway for Chinese companies seeking to establish a presence in Dubai and expand into regional and global markets from the emirate. The deal was signed during day one of the Dubai Business Forum, a landmark event that brings together senior business leaders, global investors, and key public and private sector stakeholders to shape the future of business.

The first space of its kind in the Middle East, the China Innovation Centre is designed to support Chinese companies in setting up their businesses in Dubai and leveraging the emirate as a launchpad for their global ambitions. It will also support research, as well as the commercialisation and localisation of Chinese intellectual property in the region.

The centre will cooperate with the Chinese government at the central, regional, and city levels to support region-themed showcases and organise trade missions to help Chinese companies seeking to enter the Dubai market, with a focus on companies operating in key future-facing sectors including smart cities, industry 4.0, clean technologies, healthtech, and advanced manufacturing.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented:“The China Innovation Centre will serve as a gateway for Chinese companies to access global markets through Dubai that will enable them to benefit from the emirate's competitive advantages and support their international expansion plans. The launch of the centre will enhance the strong trade and investment ties between Dubai and China, while further consolidating Dubai's position as a leading global destination for foreign direct investment and a hub for international companies that provide innovative products and services.”

The agreement was signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers' commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub consolidates Dubai's status as a top global city for doing business.

Hosted from 1-2 November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key public and private sector stakeholders from around the world to explore opportunities for strategic economic partnerships, strengthen international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investment.

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.